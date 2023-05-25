Wednesdays with Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Memorial Day approaches, Fort Sill is hosting a variety of events to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Starting Saturday, at 9 a.m. Fort Sill will be hosting the Memorial Day “Murph Challenge” a cross-fit challenge open to the public. Afterward, make sure to visit the Artillery Museum for a sword and edged weapon demonstration at both 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

On Monday, the Memorial Day Ceremony starts at noon and will feature music, canons, and a ceremony honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Finally, next Friday the OKC Dodgers are honoring the armed forces with free merchandise and fun mini-games.

All events located on Fort Sill are free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.