Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas girls believed abducted

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.
Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is believed to be in danger.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for two girls believed to have been abducted by a 29-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. A photo has only been made available for Kamil.

Zylah is described as Black, 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kamil is described as Black, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with the girls’ disappearance. He is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018 and was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Those with information on the disappearance should call San Antonio Police Department 210-207-7660 or 911.

Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is being sought by police in connection with the disappearance of two...
Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is being sought by police in connection with the disappearance of two girls.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front of City Hall.
City employee resigns, says City moved her to new department after racial bias complaint
Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
A man charged in connection to a deadly crash from 2021 has been sentenced.
Man pleads guilty to 2021 deadly crash
Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD...
Judge to be replaced in manslaughter trial of two former LPD officers
Isaiah Greene was arrested after running from police and allegedly throwing a gun out his car.
Man charged with fleeing from police, throwing gun from vehicle

Latest News

Isolated rain chances this holiday weekend as temperatures remain comfortably warm | 5/26 AM
Isolated rain chances this holiday weekend as temperatures remain comfortably warm | 5/26 AM
Roads, airports expected to be busy Memorial Day weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to...
Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel...
Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges