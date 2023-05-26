Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 seeking volunteers from the community

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 are seeking help from the community to help honor those who fought for our country.

The American Legion and VFW are looking for around twenty volunteers to help them spread the flags at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Old Elgin Cemetery.

Once finished there, they’ll visit three others in the area to do the same thing, ending at the Fletcher cemetery.

The organizations do this annually, placing anywhere from 200 to 400 flags in honor of those veterans who gave their lives to protect this country, but this is the first year they’re asking for the community’s help.

“With an older membership, it’s a little harder to get the older folks out there to help us from the post, so that’s why we’re asking for help from the community to come out and help us place the flags,” said Jim Rees, the VFW Post 8580 Quartermaster. “It’s important for us to remember the members of our community who served in the military and gave their lives. We don’t want to forget them.”

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29, they’ll be seeking volunteer help once again to go around and retrieve those flags.

If you’d like to help support the American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 in their efforts, you can meet them at the Old Elgin Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front of City Hall.
City employee resigns, says City moved her to new department after racial bias complaint
Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
A man charged in connection to a deadly crash from 2021 has been sentenced.
Man pleads guilty to 2021 deadly crash
Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD...
Judge to be replaced in manslaughter trial of two former LPD officers
Isaiah Greene was arrested after running from police and allegedly throwing a gun out his car.
Man charged with fleeing from police, throwing gun from vehicle

Latest News

We have seen a line of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, push from west to east over...
Cloudy and cool conditions will continue for most, but isolated showers and storms can still be expected for some of Texoma | 5/26 PM
American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 seeking volunteers from the community
American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 seeking volunteers from the community
Isolated rain chances this holiday weekend as temperatures remain comfortably warm | 5/26 AM
Isolated rain chances this holiday weekend as temperatures remain comfortably warm | 5/26 AM
Lawton Public Safety building.
Crime prevention: larceny