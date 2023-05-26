American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 seeking volunteers from the community

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 are seeking help from the community to help honor those who fought for our country.

The American Legion and VFW are looking for around twenty volunteers to help them spread the flags at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Old Elgin Cemetery.

Once finished there, they’ll visit three others in the area to do the same thing, ending at the Fletcher cemetery.

The organizations do this annually, placing anywhere from 200 to 400 flags in honor of those veterans who gave their lives to protect this country, but this is the first year they’re asking for the community’s help.

“With an older membership, it’s a little harder to get the older folks out there to help us from the post, so that’s why we’re asking for help from the community to come out and help us place the flags,” said Jim Rees, the VFW Post 8580 Quartermaster. “It’s important for us to remember the members of our community who served in the military and gave their lives. We don’t want to forget them.”

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29, they’ll be seeking volunteer help once again to go around and retrieve those flags.

If you’d like to help support the American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 8580 in their efforts, you can meet them at the Old Elgin Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29.

