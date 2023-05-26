Expert Connections
Cloudy and cool conditions will continue for most, but isolated showers and storms can still be expected for some of Texoma | 5/26 PM

We have seen a line of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, push from west to east over...
We have seen a line of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, push from west to east over the last few hours but most of the rain has dissipated, leaving us under an overcast sky and temperatures in the upper 70s.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen a line of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, push from west to east over the last few hours but most of the rain has dissipated, leaving us under an overcast sky and temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight, we will remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low in the low 60s.

For Saturday, mostly cloudy conditions will remain for most of Texoma, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily for our western counties. Temperatures will reach the low 80s for afternoon highs with southeasterly winds between 5 to 15mph. Tomorrow night, temperatures will dip back into the low 60s.

The latter half of the weekend looks to be mostly cloudy as well, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s with a southerly wind between 10 to 15mph. There is an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday heading into Memorial Day on Monday.

For your Memorial Day, there is the threat for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures climb back into the upper 70s, before falling back into the lower 60s overnight. While some will see rain, most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds.

The remainder of the week offers a decreased chance for showers and thunderstorms, as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

