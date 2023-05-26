Isolated rain chances this holiday weekend as temperatures remain comfortably warm | 5/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! There is a few showers and storms out in the Texas Panhandle this morning, which could bring some light rain coverage to far western counties in Texoma between now and the middle of the day. These showers will fall apart before they get close to I-44. The rest of the day will see increasing cloud coverage though will remain dry heading into the evening hours. Highs will top out in the low/mid 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Most will stay dry again tonight with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will once again fall down to the low/mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.]

Saturday will be the driest day this holiday weekend, with rain only affecting far western Texoma due to another system firing up in the Texas Panhandle. Cloud coverage will build to become mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today in the low/mid 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Both Sunday and Monday are forecasted to see the return of isolated-to-scattered rain chances throughout much of the day, however most are expected to stay generally on the dry end of things. No strong or severe weather is expected, and the precipitation will mainly come in the form of showers with little coverage of storms. If you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day, check radar if you notice anything starting to build in the sky, just to prevent you from getting rained on. Temperatures will fall slightly back down to the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly cloudy skies on both days.

Rain will be hard to come by after the holiday heading into the middle of next week. Partly cloudy skies with limited hit/miss showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures leading up to next Thursday will warm up to near-average in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.