Lady Bulldogs Basketball Camp held in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache High School Girl’s basketball team reached out to the community this week for a special basketball camp.

From Monday to Wednesday, kids from second grade and up were bused over to the old high school gym for the Lady Bulldogs Basketball Camp.

There they learned the basics, getting direct lessons on the fundamentals of the game.

Rashelle Crowley, head girls basketball coach, said the camp was aimed at preparing kids for the future.

“We try to have these camps so we can build and develop these kids at a younger age - that way when they get in high school , they know how to pass, they know how to shoot, they know how to dribble,” she said. “So it’s all about trying to develop, and having a little fun and getting ready to enjoy their summer.”

And the campers, like sixth grade player Jozoynn Tyler, were happy to get the chance to hone their skills while having fun.

“Some of this stuff I’ve already learned so it was very easy for me,” she said, “but some of this stuff I haven’t, and I messed up some, but that’s okay.”

And members of the Cache High School team helped run the camp, serving as mentors for the young players.

