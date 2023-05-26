Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front of City Hall.
City employee resigns, says City moved her to new department after racial bias complaint
Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
A man charged in connection to a deadly crash from 2021 has been sentenced.
Man pleads guilty to 2021 deadly crash
Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD...
Judge to be replaced in manslaughter trial of two former LPD officers
Isaiah Greene was arrested after running from police and allegedly throwing a gun out his car.
Man charged with fleeing from police, throwing gun from vehicle

Latest News

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LIVE: White House welcomes college basketball champions
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over concert outfit
At 700 feet up in the air, a passenger opened an emergency exit door, forcing the crew to land...
Passenger opens exit door mid-flight