Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston,...
FILE - Patrick Xavier Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff in downtown Houston, makes his first appearance in court on Dec. 5, 2022 at the Criminal Courthouse in Houston. The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge Thursday, May 25, 2023, according to court records. (Raquel Natalicchio/ /Houston Chronicle via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a murder charge, according to court records.

Patrick Xavier Clark had been free on a $1 million bond when a grand jury in Houston indicted him on Thursday.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, one of Clark’s attorneys, said the indictment was not unexpected.

“When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses ... we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty,” Quinones-Hollins said Thursday in a statement.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at the bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice outside the bowling alley, but that the 28-year-old rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Clark, 33, who has worked as a DJ and night club promoter, was arrested on Dec. 1.

Authorities allege that surveillance video showed Clark was holding a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun. Fingerprints found on the bottle were later used to identify him. FBI sources had also pointed to Clark as being at the shooting, according to police.

Prosecutors alleged Clark had tried to flee the country before his arrest, looking online for information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport.

Quinones-Hollins denied Clark was trying to leave the country after the shooting.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 23.

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: twitter.com/juanlozano70

