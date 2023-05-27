Road closure at Cache and 67th after crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on NW Cache road near 67th street.

Details are not clear at this time, though crews were called out on reports of someone being hit by a vehicle.

Our photographer on the scene reported seeing one person being transported by EMS.

Officials with the City of Lawton said 67th and Cache was closed in all directions as crews responded to the scene of the crash.

You can count on your 7News Team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.