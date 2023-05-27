Meers volunteer fire department to host 34th annual “Tour de Meers”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “Tour de Meers” is the only fundraiser the Meer’s volunteer fire department holds throughout the year. But when you have the community support, that’s all you need.

“We’ve tried some other events, like barbeques with singers, country singers, and it just didn’t work. But this one works so well. We appreciate the riders. We key on them. Our success comes from them, so we make it shine for them, and we’re pleased to do so,” said Tour de Meers co-director Bill Cunningham.

This year they hope to have record-breaking attendance at around 700 riders. One of those being Darrin Hall, the owner of Terry’s Bicycles. Which is also one of the sponsors of the event.

“That was one of the things that drove me to get the bike shop was being able to have this platform where I could help the community and do it through cycling and a healthy lifestyle,” said Hall.

And for Darrin the “Tour de Meers” fundraiser holds a special place in his heart.

“For me, it’s a little more personal than that,” said Hall. “I was an MP in the army and I have served on two different volunteer fire departments in my life. And so the volunteer fire departments are really badly needed in their communities, and so I like to support those when I can, and Tour de Meers gives me a chance to support not only a volunteer fire department but do it through cycling, something I love.”

But why are volunteer fire departments so vital to the community?

“I believe that you have to support them. If you live in an area that they cover, you have to support them. Your very life and all your belongings could depend on it,” said Hall.

“We do it because of our beliefs in serving others, and that’s what compels all of us. There’s also the self-serving part of it, which is when these big fires come, they know no boundaries,” Cunningham added.

