Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rain stays in the forecast this upcoming week, but some days will have sunshine | 5/27 PM

Isolated showers and storms are possible to end this Memorial Day weekend.
By Alex Searl
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, conditions should remain dry for most of the area, but an isolated shower/storm will be possible. Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day with some more rain in the forecast. Scattered showers/storms will remain possible all day long, but it should not be a washout. I would plan on keeping an umbrella handy and having back up plans in case rain comes through the area, but most of Texoma should be able to enjoy the outdoors tomorrow. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will be in the low 60s and will only warm-up to the upper 70s due to the heavier cloud cover expected.

Memorial Day is on Monday, and there will be low chances of rain in the area. The showers that are possible on Monday would be very isolated, so I would not cancel any plans being made. Skies will be partly cloudy, so I expect some in Texoma will have sunshine in the sky to enjoy the holiday festivities. Temperatures will once again stay below average and only reach the upper 70s.

The middle of the week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) will all have slight chances for precipitation, but these will be the three driest days of the week. Skies will be on and off cloudy during the middle of the week, and temperatures will climb back into the mid-80s.

Widespread rain chances look to potential return on Friday. This is still far enough out that there is less certainty in the forecast, but long-range weather models seem to think Friday will have widespread showers. The rain could carry into Saturday, but drier conditions are expected in the afternoon. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next week.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Road closure at Cache and 67th after crash
Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
The front of City Hall.
City employee resigns, says City moved her to new department after racial bias complaint
580RollerGirls practicing with 7News' Cade Taylor before their last home game.
580 RollerGirls to host last home game of the season

Latest News

We are starting to see some showers and embedded thunderstorms work their way across western...
While this Memorial Day Weekend won’t be a washout, don’t put away that umbrella just yet | 5/27 AM
We have seen a line of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, push from west to east over...
Cloudy and cool conditions will continue for most, but isolated showers and storms can still be expected for some of Texoma | 5/26 PM
We have seen a line of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, push from west to east over...
Cloudy and cool conditions will continue for most, but rain may linger for some | 5/26 PM - clipped version
Isolated rain chances this holiday weekend as temperatures remain comfortably warm | 5/26 AM
Isolated rain chances this holiday weekend as temperatures remain comfortably warm | 5/26 AM