Rain stays in the forecast this upcoming week, but some days will have sunshine | 5/27 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, conditions should remain dry for most of the area, but an isolated shower/storm will be possible. Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day with some more rain in the forecast. Scattered showers/storms will remain possible all day long, but it should not be a washout. I would plan on keeping an umbrella handy and having back up plans in case rain comes through the area, but most of Texoma should be able to enjoy the outdoors tomorrow. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will be in the low 60s and will only warm-up to the upper 70s due to the heavier cloud cover expected.

Memorial Day is on Monday, and there will be low chances of rain in the area. The showers that are possible on Monday would be very isolated, so I would not cancel any plans being made. Skies will be partly cloudy, so I expect some in Texoma will have sunshine in the sky to enjoy the holiday festivities. Temperatures will once again stay below average and only reach the upper 70s.

The middle of the week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) will all have slight chances for precipitation, but these will be the three driest days of the week. Skies will be on and off cloudy during the middle of the week, and temperatures will climb back into the mid-80s.

Widespread rain chances look to potential return on Friday. This is still far enough out that there is less certainty in the forecast, but long-range weather models seem to think Friday will have widespread showers. The rain could carry into Saturday, but drier conditions are expected in the afternoon. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next week.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

