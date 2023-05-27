Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Northwest Cache Road near 67th street on Friday evening.

The Public Information Officer for the Lawton Police Department said the woman was walking across Cache Road around 9:45 p.m. when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver fled the scene but was later located and arrested. The woman died from her injuries at the hospital. She has not been identified, nor has the driver who hit her.

The traffic division is investigating.

