While this Memorial Day Weekend won’t be a washout, don’t put away that umbrella just yet | 5/27 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are starting to see some showers and embedded thunderstorms work their way across western Texoma this morning. That precipitation will continue to track eastward over the next several hours. While expected to be isolated, some of the strongest storms do have the potential to drop quarter-size hail and damaging winds up to 60mph. Not everyone will see rainfall today, clouds will continue to fill the sky as temperatures reach the low 80s for afternoon highs. Winds will blow from the south between 10 to 15mph.

For tonight, we will see temperatures dip down into the mid 60s overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Most of the showers should have moved through the area, but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

On Sunday, there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures rise into the upper 70s during the day, with a southerly wind between 10 to 15mph. Sunday night and into Monday, temperatures will again fall into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

For Memorial Day Monday, there will be some breaks in the clouds, giving way to some periods of sunshine as temperatures climb again into the upper 70s for daytime highs. There is still a slight chance for seeing some shower and thunderstorm development, so keep the umbrella or rain jacket close by.

Not everyone will see rainfall this weekend, but rain chances will remain in the forecast throughout all of next week as temperatures return into the mid and even upper 80s.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

