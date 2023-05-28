Expert Connections
2 inmates escaped prison after hiding in dumpster, officials say

An ODRC spokesperson said investigations revealed that the pair escaped the prison after hiding in a dumpster.
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A pair of inmates who escaped an Ohio prison did so after hiding in a dumpster, according to state authorities.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) released details on Friday in the investigation into 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 46-year-old James Lee. The two escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima last week.

WOIO reported the inmates escaped last Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Lee in a stolen car on Wednesday.

Lee was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

Gillespie was convicted for murder in Paulding County. Officials said he remains on the loose.

Prison officials said Gillespie should be considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Gillespie’s daughter posted a video begging for her father to turn himself in.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

