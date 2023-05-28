Annual ‘Tour de Meers’ returns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bike riders from all over gathered Saturday morning for the annual ‘Tour De Meers’ bicycle ride.

The event is a fundraiser held each year in support of the Meers Volunteer Fire Department.

It started in 1989, and has seen anywhere between 500 and 700 riders each year. Some have even come from across the country.

One of the event’s organizers said outside of the ride’s cause, she hopes riders will develop an appreciation for Southwest Oklahoma.

“I just hope people get out of this how beautiful Southwest Oklahoma is,” Cindy Zelbst said. “We have a lot to offer. People are surprised by the fact that we have a mountain range, a real mountain range, here in Southwest Oklahoma. We have the wildlife refuge, which is absolutely beautiful right now. So, just discovering Southwest Oklahoma.”

The ride features four paved road routes in, and around, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Two gravel road routes were also added this year.

