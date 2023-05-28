Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Annual ‘Tour de Meers’ returns

The event is a fundraiser held each year in support of the Meers Volunteer Fire Department.
By Destany Fuller
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bike riders from all over gathered Saturday morning for the annual ‘Tour De Meers’ bicycle ride.

The event is a fundraiser held each year in support of the Meers Volunteer Fire Department.

It started in 1989, and has seen anywhere between 500 and 700 riders each year. Some have even come from across the country.

One of the event’s organizers said outside of the ride’s cause, she hopes riders will develop an appreciation for Southwest Oklahoma.

“I just hope people get out of this how beautiful Southwest Oklahoma is,” Cindy Zelbst said. “We have a lot to offer. People are surprised by the fact that we have a mountain range, a real mountain range, here in Southwest Oklahoma. We have the wildlife refuge, which is absolutely beautiful right now. So, just discovering Southwest Oklahoma.”

The ride features four paved road routes in, and around, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Two gravel road routes were also added this year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Road closure at Cache and 67th after crash
Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
The front of City Hall.
City employee resigns, says City moved her to new department after racial bias complaint
580RollerGirls practicing with 7News' Cade Taylor before their last home game.
580 RollerGirls to host last home game of the season

Latest News

The event is a fundraiser held each year in support of the Meers Volunteer Fire Department.
Tour De Meers
You may recognize her for her contributions to the community, including providing services for...
Celebrating the life of “The First Lady of Lawton”
Isolated showers and storms are possible to end this Memorial Day weekend.
Rain stays in the forecast this upcoming week, but some days will have sunshine | 5/27 PM
Sign inside Terry's Bicycles.
Meers volunteer fire department to host 34th annual “Tour de Meers”