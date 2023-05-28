Celebrating the life of “The First Lady of Lawton”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “First Lady of Lawton”, Marilyn Crane, has died at the age 92.

According to her recently released obituary, the Missouri native passed peacefully in a Lawton nursing center while surrounded by family and friends.

You may recognize her for her contributions to the community, including providing services for both the poor and homeless.

Crane also founded the Lawton Food Bank in 1985, along with the first two homeless shelters; one of which is known as C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless.

Marilyn’s services will take place on at 1:30pm on Wednesday, May 31st at First United Methodist Church.

