Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Celebrating the life of “The First Lady of Lawton”

You may recognize her for her contributions to the community, including providing services for...
You may recognize her for her contributions to the community, including providing services for both the poor and homeless.(KSWO)
By Destany Fuller
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “First Lady of Lawton”, Marilyn Crane, has died at the age 92.

According to her recently released obituary, the Missouri native passed peacefully in a Lawton nursing center while surrounded by family and friends.

You may recognize her for her contributions to the community, including providing services for both the poor and homeless.

Crane also founded the Lawton Food Bank in 1985, along with the first two homeless shelters; one of which is known as C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless.

Marilyn’s services will take place on at 1:30pm on Wednesday, May 31st at First United Methodist Church.

To read more about her life, or learn more about her services view her obituary here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Road closure at Cache and 67th after crash
Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
The front of City Hall.
City employee resigns, says City moved her to new department after racial bias complaint
580RollerGirls practicing with 7News' Cade Taylor before their last home game.
580 RollerGirls to host last home game of the season

Latest News

Isolated showers and storms are possible to end this Memorial Day weekend.
Rain stays in the forecast this upcoming week, but some days will have sunshine | 5/27 PM
Sign inside Terry's Bicycles.
Meers volunteer fire department to host 34th annual “Tour de Meers”
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits