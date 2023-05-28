Scattered showers today and tomorrow morning, but dry conditions are expected on Memorial Day afternoon | 5/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is expected to have isolated/scattered showers and storms across Texoma. A good portion of us will remain dry throughout the day, but I would plan on keeping an umbrella handy just in case any of these systems move through your area. Morning temperatures will start in the low 60s and will warm up to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day, but skies should clear allowing some sunshine through in the afternoon and early evening hours.

A line of storms will move in from the Texas panhandle overnight bringing a potential for low-end severe storms to the area. It is more likely western Texoma will see more of this action as the storms will dissipate as they try to move eastward. This is expected to start around midnight and will carry over into the morning of Memorial Day. Showers are expected to clear out in the late morning, which will lead to a dry afternoon and evening to enjoy any potential Memorial Day festivities. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach highs in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will finally give us a break from showers as these days are expected to remain for the most part dry. I still put a 10 percent chance of isolated rain on these three days, but these days will be the driest Texoma has been in the past two weeks! Temperatures on all these days will climb to the mid-80s, and several hours of sunshine should be possible on these days as well.

Friday and Saturday will potentially be the return of widespread rain to the area. Weather models are still unsure on what the rain will look like this far out, but storms are on the table at this point in time. As we move closer to next weekend, we will be sure to keep you updated.

Have a great end to your Memorial Day weekend! - Alex Searl

