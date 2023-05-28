Scattered storms expected overnight and into the morning hours | 5/28 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, strong to severe storms will be possible in northern Texoma. These storms will develop in the Texas panhandle in the early evening hours and move into western Texoma sometime in the late evening to overnight timeframe. As the storms move in from the Texas panhandle, they will move into a less favorable environment. This means western Texoma will most likely get stronger storms, and they will dissipate as they move farther into Oklahoma. The primary hazards will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail. There is uncertainty about when the scattered storms will dissipate, but it could go into the morning hours as people are waking up.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s. As rain clears out in the morning hours, sunshine will peak through the clouds later in the day. This will warm Texoma back into the mid-80s. The afternoon should remain mostly dry to enjoy Memorial Day festivities, but an isolated shower or two in the afternoon cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday is our first day in over a week that has no rain in the forecast. Morning temperatures will start in the low 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s. The skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday both have a small 10 percent chance of rain, but I anticipate both days will stay dry as well. Widespread coverage of rain will return to the area on Friday and Saturday. It is still too far out to know many details, but storms do appear possible at this point in time. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next weekend.

Have a great Memorial Day! - Alex Searl

