Dry and sunny skies expected during the week | 5/29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, conditions should remain calm throughout most of Texoma. There is a possibility of a stray isolated shower or two in the early evening hours, but everyone should remain dry overnight. Tomorrow morning temperatures will start the day in the low 60s. The skies will be mostly sunny all day, which will allow surface heating to warm up the air compared to the previous days. This is why we will warm-up to the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the region. There is a chance for a stray shower or two in the evening hours tomorrow into Wednesday morning, but it should not impact most of Texoma.

Wednesday will be another great day to do any activities outside. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s. The skies will be mostly sunny during the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday will be the end of a three day stretch with mostly dry conditions. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with temperatures once again reaching the upper 80s.

Friday will be the return of widespread rain to the area. Weather models still do not agree on the timing, but at this point it looks like the evening would be the most probable for rain in the area. This rain should carry over into Saturday and continue to stay widespread. The details are still fuzzy this far out, but I would expect parts of Texoma to see a considerable amount of rain next weekend. When we get closer, we will give you the details on the timing and locations of this system.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.