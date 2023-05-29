Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Fallen soldiers remembered during Memorial Day ceremony

Wreath placed by America's Veteran Supporters Association.
Wreath placed by America's Veteran Supporters Association.(kswo)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In partnership with Americas Veteran Supporters Association, the Fort Sill National Cemetery held a ceremony to remember the soldiers who gave their all. As people arrived they saw the hundreds of flags displayed on the gravesites.

During the ceremony there was a wreath placing, a 21 gun salute in honor of our fallen heroes, and multiple military speakers who shared why Memorial Day is so important.

The cemetery also makes a point to remember those who still haven’t been recovered by putting up a headstone for them.

According to keynote speaker, Captain Carmen Martinez-Perez, being in the military is more than just showing up to work.

“You become part of something greater than just a job, and I think giving your life for a friend because that’s what they become; friends. They’re not just co-workers. I think it’s something that brings so much meaning to what they leave behind,” said Captain Martinez-Perez.

She also added while soldiers don’t know each and every person they’re protecting, they know it’s the community.

The president of the Americas Veteran Supporters, who is also a veteran herself, said she appreciated the amount of people who came to remember those who never returned home.

“It means a whole lot. Just to think that people right now still have pride in the American flag, and they still respect veterans, and they’re here to pay respect for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Powell.

Powell added being able to organize the ceremony was a privilege.

