Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

