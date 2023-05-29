Hit/miss isolated rain chances in the forecast though most will be dry on this Memorial Day | 5/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning and Happy Memorial Day! While today is a day of reflection and remembrance, it is also the day that most would consider the “unofficial” start of the summer season, and celebrate it as such. Even the start of meteorological summer isn’t too far away, kicking off the season on June 1st later this week. For most who plan on having any outdoor cookouts or trips to the lake, the weather will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. A small select few will still have a chance for rain this afternoon and evening in the form of sporadic hit/miss showers and a storm or two. Coverage for any precipitation later on today will be for far eastern counties, east of I-44. Have your radar app handy in case you start to see any rain clouds build in the sky, but as mentioned most will be in the clear. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Clouds will clear overnight tonight, setting up for a mostly sunny day tomorrow. Temperatures to start out Tuesday morning will be in the low/mid 60s. Skies will stay pretty sunny throughout the daytime hours, helping to warm temperatures into the mid/upper 80s, with some even hitting the 90 degree mark. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. While no rain is expected in the forecast, I’m not going to entirely rule out a stray pop-up shower or two.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and warm afternoon temperatures. The upper 80s and low 90s will stay static heading into Thursday as well, but we will see slightly increased cloud coverage. This is because a slight chance of rain is expected to return on Thursday ahead of an upper-level disturbance moving in from the southwest.

Friday will start off fairly calm with temperatures in upper 80s and mostly cloudy skies, but later that day & heading into the start of the weekend will be when we could see our next round of showers and storms emerging across Texoma. From there, we will keep numerous-to-widespread rain chances in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Details are still fuzzy and are subject to change as we head throughout the week, so make sure to keep up to date as models provide new data. At this time, there is a low risk for any strong-to-severe weather this weekend. Temperatures will decrease back to the low 80s by the start of early next week.

