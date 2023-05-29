Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Memorial Day observance held at Fort Sill

Fort Sill Memorial Day observance.
Fort Sill Memorial Day observance.(kswo)
By Seth Marsicano, Haley Wilson and Justin Stevens
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers who never made it back home were remembered on Monday at Fort Sill as they held a Memorial Day observance.

During the ceremony, there was a 21-gun salute, raising of the flag, and the 77th Army Band played in honor of our nation’s heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

They also thanked Gold Star families and took a moment of silence.

In attendance was Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah

“As a nation, as we come together to honor all of the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice, it’s such great pride that we’ve taken the time to honor those service men and those service women,” said Woommavovah.

And come together they did as people from throughout the area attended the ceremony on Fort Sill.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While there are 574 federally recognized Native American tribes across the country, there are...
Native American vs Indian vs Indigenous: What to call the first Americans
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th
You may recognize her for her contributions to the community, including providing services for...
Celebrating the life of “The First Lady of Lawton”
Sign inside Terry's Bicycles.
Meers volunteer fire department to host 34th annual “Tour de Meers”
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Road closure at Cache and 67th after crash

Latest News

Wreath placed by America's Veteran Supporters Association.
Fallen soldiers remembered during Memorial Day ceremony
Dry weather expected to end the night and continuing into Tuesday
Dry and sunny skies expected during the week | 5/29 PM
Hit/miss isolated rain chances in the forecast though most will be dry on this Memorial Day |...
Hit/miss isolated rain chances in the forecast though most will be dry on this Memorial Day | 5/29 AM
While there are 574 federally recognized Native American tribes across the country, there are...
Native American vs Indian vs Indigenous: What to call the first Americans