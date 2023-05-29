Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

North Korea tells neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says is the test-launch of Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on April 13, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(朝鮮通信社 | Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard said North Korea has notified it that it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, which may be an attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

Japan’s coast guard said the notice from North Korean waterway authorities said the launch window was from May 31 and June 11 and that the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.

Japan’s coast guard issued a safety warning for ships that would be passing through the area during the launch window.

The prime minister’s office said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed officials to do their utmost to gather and analyze information related to the launch and inform people about it.

Pyongyang said early this month its first military spy satellite was ready for launch. Such a launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s past launches have demonstrated an ability to deliver a satellite into space, but there are questions about the satellite’s capability.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Road closure at Cache and 67th after crash
You may recognize her for her contributions to the community, including providing services for...
Celebrating the life of “The First Lady of Lawton”
Sign inside Terry's Bicycles.
Meers volunteer fire department to host 34th annual “Tour de Meers”
Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
Scattered storms tonight will bring a potential for severe weather.
Scattered storms expected overnight and into the morning hours | 5/28 PM