Caddo Co. man wanted for child sexual abuse

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man is wanted in Caddo County for multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s office says Kelly R. Lee is known to drive a dark gray GMC four door truck with an OU tag on the front.

Alternatively he could be driving a blue two door Pontiac.

Authorities say he frequents the Carnegie area, but could also be camping at a local lake.

According to the Sheriff’s office, he was recently seen pulling a bumper pull camper.

If anyone sees Lee, they are asked to contact law enforcement and not approach him.

