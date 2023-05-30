Caddo Co. man wanted for child sexual abuse
Published: May. 30, 2023
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man is wanted in Caddo County for multiple counts of child sexual abuse.
The Caddo County Sheriff’s office says Kelly R. Lee is known to drive a dark gray GMC four door truck with an OU tag on the front.
Alternatively he could be driving a blue two door Pontiac.
Authorities say he frequents the Carnegie area, but could also be camping at a local lake.
According to the Sheriff’s office, he was recently seen pulling a bumper pull camper.
If anyone sees Lee, they are asked to contact law enforcement and not approach him.
