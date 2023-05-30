Cotton Co. man charged with manslaughter

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cotton County man, accused of being high on methamphetamine while behind the wheel, and causing a fatal crash.

Recently filed court documents allege 41-year-old Michael Marlow was involved in a head-on crash on State Highway 36 in Cotton County.

The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

The driver of the other vehicle, Crystal Martinez, ultimately died at the scene, while Marlow was flown to a hospital in Wichita Falls for treatment.

Court documents go on to say a blood toxicology report found Marlow was allegedly positive for both Amphetamine and Methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

He faces charges of first degree manslaughter, DUI, and failing to keep right.

His bond has been set at $150,000 and as of Tuesday afternoon, he has not yet been booked into jail.

