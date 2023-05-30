Early morning Lawton house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Lawton.

The fire took place around 3:30 a.m. at Southwest 24th Street and Cornell Avenue.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen pouring out of the building.

Officials said there was no one living in the house, and no one was injured. The Lawton Fire Department had the fire out in around ten minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

