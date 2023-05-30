Fallen soldiers honored in Stephens County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Stephens County joined the list of those who paid tribute to soldiers who gave their lives in the name freedom.

Community members and a handful of organizations held a ceremony to honor fallen soldiers earlier Monday afternoon.

AMVETS, VFW, the DAV, Stephens County Honor Guard and more all gathered at Memorial Park in Duncan.

Despite multiple groups being at the park, their goal is the same: making sure that those who fought for our freedoms are never forgotten.

To put the holiday into a short summary, it’s about honoring an undeniable sacrifice.

”We need times like this to come, and just all be together and remember the gift of freedom that these fallen soldiers have given us,” said Oklahoma House of Representatives Member Marcus McEntire.

”To have someone that’s willing to sacrifice their own life so that I would have the opportunities that I have today, that’s very important to me,” Stephens County Honor Guard Commander Jerry McAdory added.

The park was filled with families, friends and veterans who wanted to show their appreciation.

Ceremonies to honor fallen soldiers also took place in Marlow and Comanche.

