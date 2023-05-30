Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While there are 574 federally recognized Native American tribes across the country, there are...
Native American vs Indian vs Indigenous: What to call the first Americans
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident
A portion of Cache road was shut down Friday night due to a crash.
Update: Police confirm pedestrian was killed in crash at Cache and 67th
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Lawton.
Early morning Lawton house fire
We were told by Walters PD they weren’t able to tell us because it’s an active investigation.
UPDATE: Walters Police confirm weekend shooting

Latest News

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown in this undated photo.
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist...
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women,...
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Facing backlash, McCarthy hunts for GOP votes for debt limit deal in time to prevent US default