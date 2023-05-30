Hit or miss showers continue this week, better chances for rain this weekend | 5/30PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Today has been a specular day! We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s! Winds through the rest of this evening will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. Temperatures will drop to near 80° by 10 tonight. While we’re dry now, thunderstorms have started to develop to our west. This activity will push east overnight. While most of the precipitation will diminish a few isolated showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. No severe weather is expected! Areas along highway-183 and west have the best chance to see some showers/storms.

Mostly dry weather is expected by daybreak tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 60s and light southeast winds.

Wednesday will stay mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. I expect that most of Texoma will stay dry tomorrow but a stray showers/ thunderstorm is possible but the overall chance does not appear to be too high.

Another complex of thunderstorms with heavy rain will develop tomorrow night across the High Plains. Morning showers are possible but the chance for hit or miss showers remain in the forecast all day long. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 80s with south winds at 10 to 15mph.

The weather pattern shifts slightly starting Friday. Better rain chances are expected and the wet pattern does appear to continue into the weekend. As of right now, a few severe storms is not out of the question but the primary hazard will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns. With the extra cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures are going to fall into the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend. Highs on Friday will stay in the mid 80s.

The weather pattern shifts again early next week and as a result the probability of showers/thunderstorms decreases but the hit or miss activity remains on the table for Monday & Tuesday of next week. Highs will return back into the mid 80s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

