Jury selection begins for three Comanche County murder trials

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jury selection is underway at the Comanche County Courthouse for three separate murder cases.

Loretta Vanburen is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of her husband, Terry Vanburen, in Cache back in 2019.

Cache Police requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist, after saying his death was suspicious.

Larry Standridge II, is facing second degree murder charges in the shooting death of James David Cloud in 2020.

Court documents allege Standridge shot him inside his own home in Chattanooga, over a disagreement involving an estranged girlfriend.

Coyante Williams is facing multiple charges in the shooting death of Kalob Porter in September of 2021.

The shooting happened in an alleyway off Northwest 53rd street.

He’s also accused of shooting and kidnapping a woman shortly after the original incident.

