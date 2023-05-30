Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department closed part of Cache Road Tuesday morning as they’re continuing their investigation into a deadly hit and run that happened on Friday night.

The traffic division closed the 6400 block of Cache Road from 9:30 until 10:30.

Police say the driver fled the scene but was located shortly afterwards.

Jail records from LPD say Derrick Harkless was booked into the city’s jail late Friday night for Accidents Resulting in Nonfatal Injury - Failure to Stop and DUI.

We’re told by officers that the woman hit died from her injuries at the hospital.

But, police have not confirmed the identities of the person killed or the person driving.

