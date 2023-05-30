Expert Connections
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident

LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Tanya Chiariello
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department closed part of Cache Road Tuesday morning as they’re continuing their investigation into a deadly hit and run that happened on Friday night.

The traffic division closed the 6400 block of Cache Road from 9:30 until 10:30.

Police say the driver fled the scene but was located shortly afterwards.

Jail records from LPD say Derrick Harkless was booked into the city’s jail late Friday night for Accidents Resulting in Nonfatal Injury - Failure to Stop and DUI.

We’re told by officers that the woman hit died from her injuries at the hospital.

But, police have not confirmed the identities of the person killed or the person driving.

