LPS Summer Feeding Program starts June 5

This year feeding sites will be setup at 18 different locations and different times.
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools will be holding their yearly summer meal program for most of June and July.

The program begins June 5 and runs through July 21, except for June 19 and July 4, and will be Monday through Friday.

Food will be provided to kids aged 18 and under or currently enrolled students, there is no fee or registration.

This year feeding sites will be setup at 18 different locations and different times.(LPS)

Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at:

Edison Elementary, 5801 NW Columbia

Freedom Elementary, 5720 Geronimo Road, Fort Sill

Lincoln Elementary, 601 SW Park

Life Ready Center, 702 Homestead Drive

Pat Henry, Elementary 1401 NW Bessie

Ridgecrest Elementary, 1614 NW 47th

Sullivan Village Elementary, 3802 SE Elmhurst

Hugh Bish Elementary, 5611 Allan-A-Dale. Meals Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only.

Lawton Family YMCA, 5 SW 5th. Meals served June 5-Aug. 4.

Grace Fellowship Church, 5333 NW Liberty. Lunch only from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

High schools:

Lawton High School, 601 Fort Sill Blvd., breakfast from 8-9 a.m.; lunch from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals already are being served.

MacArthur High, 4400 E. Gore, breakfast from 8-9 a.m.; lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Open June 5-29.

Lunch only:

Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th; H.C. King Center, 1705 NW 20th; and Patterson Center, 4 NE Arlington. Meals from 11-11:30 a.m.

Kid’s Zone, Greer Park at Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook, 11-11:15 a.m.

Elmer Thomas Park splash pad, Northwest 3rd Street, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Union Baptist Church, 1531 Charles Whitlow Avenue, 11 a.m.-noon.

You can contact the LPS Child Nutrition office at 580-355-1150 if you have any questions.

