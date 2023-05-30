Expert Connections
‘Possible’ shooting investigation underway in Walters, PD refusing to release other details

We were told by Walters PD they weren’t able to tell us because it’s an active investigation.
By Jarred Burk and Haley Wilson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Walters Police Department is investigating a possible shooting which happened on Indiana Street.

An official with the department confirmed with KSWO 7News.

When our news team asked for further details, such as when it happened or exactly where, we were told by Walters PD they weren’t able to tell us because it’s an active investigation.

This is a developing story and you can count on us to bring you updates as we learn more.

