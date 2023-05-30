Summer-like weather the next couple of days for Texoma, most will be rain-free until later this week | 5/30 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Some clouds have stuck around this morning to enhance a beautiful sunrise for the start of this Tuesday, but will gradually clear for the most part, giving way for generally sunny conditions with only a few clouds in the sky during the daytime hours. Highs under these mostly sunny skies today will rise into the mid/upper 80s this afternoon, with some even warming enough to hit the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph. Nearly all of Texoma will be dry today, though I won’t rule out a brief afternoon summertime shower or two.

Tonight, expect mostly clear to occasional partly cloudy skies. Little-to-no rain is expected, with the only chance being the far northwestern corner of our viewing area on the outskirts of the storms that will fire up in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles this evening. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph and low temperatures in the low/mid 60s.

Wednesday will be pretty much a copy & paste of today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Fantastic weather if you plan on getting outdoors tomorrow for the final day of May. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Thursday is the first day of June, and to kick off the new month some cloud coverage will gradually build back in ahead of our next upper-level disturbance out west. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly for western Texoma, but expect a dry day for most. Temperatures will still top out in the mid/upper 80s.

Our next real shot at rain for Texoma will arrive on Friday. At this time, exact timing and coverage can’t be determined, but models are hinting at some numerous-to-widespread showers and storms heading into the evening and overnight hours. Strong & severe weather is unlikely at this time but isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. Highs will decrease slightly to the mid 80s as a result of the mostly cloudy skies ahead of the rain.

Wet weather continues into this weekend with decent rain chances on both days, so have that raincoat and umbrella handy if you plan on doing anything that involves going outside on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will trend cooler down to the low 80s and upper 70s on both days. Better details on the timing and coverage of the rain this weekend will be provided as data becomes more concise.

