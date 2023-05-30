Taco Bell donates $36k to Lawton Boys and Girls Club

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids with the Lawton Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club are welcoming the summer with open arms and organizers are sighing a breath of relief, too, after a generous donation from a well-known restaurant chain.

Leaders with the Boys and Girls Club accepted a $36,000 donation by Taco Bell Tuesday morning.

The kids were also there for the check presentation, so they can meet the people and organizations who do so much for the organization from behind the scenes.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club Jacobi Crowley said the money will help in a big way, and will go on to impact the children of Lawton for years to come.

“It lifts a big burden. Alot of people don’t understand what all it takes to run an organization,” Crowley said. “So, seeing what Taco Bell has done in the aspects of donating and making an effort, not just in a one-time deal, but they made an effort throughout this whole year to make sure that the Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army has an opportunity to make an impact in young people’s lives.”

While Crowley said the funds will go far, he said the Boys and Girls Club could still use help.

If you’d like to pitch-in, their ‘Adopt-a-Child’ program continues until June 30th you can go to this website for more information adoptachildlawton.com.

