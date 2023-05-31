Bancfirst, Billingsley Ford teaming up to make a local child’s wish come true

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton businesses are teaming up to make one local child’s wish come true.

BancFirst of Lawton and Billingsley Ford are sponsoring a young boy, after the Make-a-Wish Foundation reached out to businesses for a chance to give the child a trip he and his family will never forget.

They will soon be headed to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of both BancFirst and Billingsley.

But they still need your help.

“The actual trip is underwritten by Billingsley and the bank, so that is taken care of,” Bancfirst’s Mark Brace said. “The money that is raised now through our teller lines at various locations here in town, that money goes to the family for their spending money while they’re on their trip in Orlando.”

To help give the boy and his family a trip they’ll never forget, all you have to do is donate a dollar at BancFirst locations across town.

You’ll then receive a star, but not just that, you’ll know you’re making a young boy’s wish come true.

