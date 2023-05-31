Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Bancfirst, Billingsley Ford teaming up to make a local child’s wish come true

To help give the boy and his family a trip they’ll never forget, all you have to do is donate a...
To help give the boy and his family a trip they’ll never forget, all you have to do is donate a dollar at BancFirst locations across town.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton businesses are teaming up to make one local child’s wish come true.

BancFirst of Lawton and Billingsley Ford are sponsoring a young boy, after the Make-a-Wish Foundation reached out to businesses for a chance to give the child a trip he and his family will never forget.

They will soon be headed to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of both BancFirst and Billingsley.

But they still need your help.

“The actual trip is underwritten by Billingsley and the bank, so that is taken care of,” Bancfirst’s Mark Brace said. “The money that is raised now through our teller lines at various locations here in town, that money goes to the family for their spending money while they’re on their trip in Orlando.”

To help give the boy and his family a trip they’ll never forget, all you have to do is donate a dollar at BancFirst locations across town.

You’ll then receive a star, but not just that, you’ll know you’re making a young boy’s wish come true.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While there are 574 federally recognized Native American tribes across the country, there are...
Native American vs Indian vs Indigenous: What to call the first Americans
Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident
We were told by Walters PD they weren’t able to tell us because it’s an active investigation.
UPDATE: Walters Police confirm weekend shooting
Recently filed court documents allege 41-year-old Michael Marlow was involved in a head-on...
Cotton Co. man charged with manslaughter

Latest News

The “Athena Alert” system has looser criteria than the Amber Alert, which requires confirmation...
Texas lawmakers pass bill for new alert system in honor of Athena Strand
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow | 5/31PM
With Fathers Day just around the corner there are a number of events happening on Fort Sill for...
Wednesday with Fort Sill discusses upcoming Father’s Day events
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases