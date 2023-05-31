Expert Connections
Fort Sill soldier found dead after welfare check

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials say they are investigating the death of a soldier.

In a release, officials say Specialist Luke Thomas Rhoades was found unresponsive in his barracks on Monday.

He was pronounced dead by first responders.

Rhoades was a healthcare specialist, and previously served in a deployment to South Korea.

In a statement, officials said in part, “Specialist Rhoades will be remembered for his selfless service, care for his fellow Soldiers as a medic and dedication to his country.”

They say at this time there is no reason to suspect foul play or self harm and the death is being investigated by the Fort Sill Criminal Investigations Division.

