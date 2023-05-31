Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Four Stars Toyota hosting Altus animal adoption event

Four Stars Toyota and the Altus City Animal Control are partnering for a free pet adoption event.
Four Stars Toyota and the Altus City Animal Control are partnering for a free pet adoption event.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Four Stars Toyota and the Altus City Animal Control are partnering for a free pet adoption event.

The event will be held June 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Four Stars Toyota is covering all adoption fees to help the animals find their fur-ever homes.

“This event will help our local Altus families adopt without worrying about the cost of adoption,” Four Stars Toyota Owner Kelly Strausser said. “More than that, we will be able to help local strays find the forever homes that they need and deserve. We are honored to partner with the Altus City Animal Control to help serve the community we love so much.”

Altus officials will be bringing dogs and cats, if available. They will also have take-home bags which will include treats, toys and slip leashes.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While there are 574 federally recognized Native American tribes across the country, there are...
Native American vs Indian vs Indigenous: What to call the first Americans
Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident
We were told by Walters PD they weren’t able to tell us because it’s an active investigation.
UPDATE: Walters Police confirm weekend shooting
Recently filed court documents allege 41-year-old Michael Marlow was involved in a head-on...
Cotton Co. man charged with manslaughter

Latest News

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
To help give the boy and his family a trip they’ll never forget, all you have to do is donate a...
Bancfirst, Billingsley Ford teaming up to make a local child’s wish come true
The “Athena Alert” system has looser criteria than the Amber Alert, which requires confirmation...
Texas lawmakers pass bill for new alert system in honor of Athena Strand
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow | 5/31PM