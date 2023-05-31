Four Stars Toyota hosting Altus animal adoption event

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Four Stars Toyota and the Altus City Animal Control are partnering for a free pet adoption event.

The event will be held June 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Four Stars Toyota is covering all adoption fees to help the animals find their fur-ever homes.

“This event will help our local Altus families adopt without worrying about the cost of adoption,” Four Stars Toyota Owner Kelly Strausser said. “More than that, we will be able to help local strays find the forever homes that they need and deserve. We are honored to partner with the Altus City Animal Control to help serve the community we love so much.”

Altus officials will be bringing dogs and cats, if available. They will also have take-home bags which will include treats, toys and slip leashes.

