Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow | 5/31PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Similar to last night-- showers and thunderstorms are developing in New Mexico & western Texas. The remnants of this activity will move east overnight bringing some rain and thunderstorms to parts of Texoma. The best chance for this activity will stay confined to western counties. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop tomorrow afternoon and evening. The top hazard does appear to be heavy rainfall that may lead to localized flooding concerns but quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts can’t be ruled out.

High temperatures, despite the showers/storms, will warm into the mid to upper 80s for all locations. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the 20s.

Keep the rain gear close by because Friday and Saturday will be the best two days for numerous to widespread rain activity! The severe risk does appear to be low, staying in the isolated or in the marginal category, but thankfully the widespread thunderstorms that are expected this will hinder the magnitude of the severe risk.

Hazards include up to 60mph wind gusts, quarter sized hail and a very low tornado threat. The heavy rainfall will likely lead to localized flooding concerns. The widespread rain chances will drop off by Sunday and into early next week however the chance for hit or miss showers and thunderstorms continue next week.

Friday morning will start in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the 20s

With cloudier skies over the weekend, high temperatures will drop into the low 80s. Winds are expected to be light both days, too!

Morning temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s through mid next week with afternoon highs warming back into the mid 80s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

