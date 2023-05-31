Sporadic pop-up rain as we transition from the last day of May to the first day of June, with increasing precipitation heading into the weekend | 5/31 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Following the showers and storms we experienced early this morning across Southwest Oklahoma, isolated showers and a possible small storm or two can’t be ruled out throughout the daytime hours on this Wednesday. Most will be dry with mostly sunny skies becoming evident by this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Copy & paste of yesterday’s temperatures with today’s highs looking to hit the mid/upper 80s and low 90s.

Another wave of scattered showers and storms is expected move in from the Texas Panhandle into Texoma tonight and early tomorrow morning. Coverage will gradually diminish by sunrise, but the presence of rain will not fully go away on Thursday. Morning lows tomorrow will drop to the mid/upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

As mentioned, isolated-to-scattered showers and storms are in the forecast throughout the day tomorrow following tonight’s rain disturbance. Mostly cloudy skies won’t recede much during the day, though temperatures aren’t expected to waver too far as we will still reach the mid/upper 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Friday will start out mainly dry, but the next round of showers and storms will enter Texoma that afternoon and evening ahead of an upper-level system. For those who miss out on any rain today and tomorrow, Friday is going to be your best bet with numerous-to-widespread showers and storms prevalent over Texoma late in the day. Strong-to-severe weather risk is low at this time, with the largest concern being heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

This weekend won’t let up much on rain chances, but there will be occasional periods of calm and dry weather between the showers and storms over those two days. Like Friday, main weather concern will be heavy rainfall this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only top out in the low 80s.

Rain chances will continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week, though it is expected to be lesser in overall coverage and possible intensity compared to the end of this week. Highs will slowly warm up during the first half of next week back to the mid 80s, but still regarded as below-average for this time of year.

