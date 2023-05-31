Expert Connections
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police

Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then leaving the scene. The woman later died of her injuries.(CCDC)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new details about a hit and run which led to the death of a woman in west Lawton on Friday night.

According to officials, Annie Porche was walking north across Cache Road when she was struck by a vehicle, allegedly driven by Derrick Harkless.

Police say Harkless then left the scene but was ultimately pulled over near NW 40th and Cache Road.

A field sobriety check was performed and Harkless was given a breathalyzer test in which he reportedly blew a .12, 1.5-times the legal limit of .08.

Harkless was arrested and is currently in the Comanche County Detention Center.

He is currently being held or leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, DUI and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Officials charges are expected to be filed today.

