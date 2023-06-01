2 murder trials continuing in Comanche Co.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two murder trials continued into their third day, with jury deliberations underway in one.

Closing statements were heard in the second degree murder trial of Larry Standridge.

In their arguments, prosecutors said that there was little physical evidence, but testimonies from various people effectively put Standridge at the scene of the murder.

But the defense said circumstantial evidence alone is not enough and claimed the prosecution called the OSBI to testify due to a lack of DNA, prints or blood on items recovered in the investigation.

Jurors went into deliberations around 12:30.

Meanwhile, contention over evidence flared up in Loretta Vanburen’s murder trial.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Vanburen’s lawyer called for a recess after the state moved to admit a weapon said to have been taken from the scene as evidence.

An OSBI agent who was on the stand said the weapon was placed in a box to maintain its integrity as evidence.

But once the box was opened, Vanburen’s attorney noted that there were additional items inside, and objected to its use as evidence, as he did not know the true contents of the box.

