Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 murder trials continuing in Comanche Co.

Two murder trials continued into their third day, with jury deliberations underway in one.
Two murder trials continued into their third day, with jury deliberations underway in one.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two murder trials continued into their third day, with jury deliberations underway in one.

Closing statements were heard in the second degree murder trial of Larry Standridge.

In their arguments, prosecutors said that there was little physical evidence, but testimonies from various people effectively put Standridge at the scene of the murder.

But the defense said circumstantial evidence alone is not enough and claimed the prosecution called the OSBI to testify due to a lack of DNA, prints or blood on items recovered in the investigation.

Jurors went into deliberations around 12:30.

Meanwhile, contention over evidence flared up in Loretta Vanburen’s murder trial.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Vanburen’s lawyer called for a recess after the state moved to admit a weapon said to have been taken from the scene as evidence.

An OSBI agent who was on the stand said the weapon was placed in a box to maintain its integrity as evidence.

But once the box was opened, Vanburen’s attorney noted that there were additional items inside, and objected to its use as evidence, as he did not know the true contents of the box.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest on these trials as they continue.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow | 5/31PM
In a release, officials say Specialist Luke Thomas Rhoades was found unresponsive in his...
Fort Sill soldier found dead after welfare check
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident
Recently filed court documents allege 41-year-old Michael Marlow was involved in a head-on...
Cotton Co. man charged with manslaughter

Latest News

Stitt’s office says they are joined by 12 other Republican governors in committing to helping...
Gov. Stitt announces deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border
The National Weather Service named the county as a StormReady community.
Cotton Co. named a ‘StormReady’ community
Showers and severe thunderstorms will develop through the evening!
Severe storms tonight and again tomorrow night | 6/1PM
In a veto message for both bills, which read nearly identical, the Governor said he “must veto...
Gov. Stitt vetoes 2 tribal related bills