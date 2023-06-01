Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained

A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the Washington Heights area. It took around 50 firefighters about a half-hour to control the fire, the Memphis Fire Department tweeted.

Four children, including a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were found inside a back bedroom during rescue operations, according to the Fire Department.

WREG-TV reported that the children’s grandfather said the children, two boys and two girls, were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis police said they detained the father, but his name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While there are 574 federally recognized Native American tribes across the country, there are...
Native American vs Indian vs Indigenous: What to call the first Americans
Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident
We were told by Walters PD they weren’t able to tell us because it’s an active investigation.
UPDATE: Walters Police confirm weekend shooting
Recently filed court documents allege 41-year-old Michael Marlow was involved in a head-on...
Cotton Co. man charged with manslaughter

Latest News

FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
FTC charges Amazon with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras
FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken...
Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border
A deputy in California helped rescue a bear trapped in a vehicle.
WATCH: Deputy uses a rope to free bear trapped inside vehicle