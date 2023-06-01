Gov. Stitt announces deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Thursday that he will be sending Oklahoma National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the governor’s office, the commitment comes in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s call for reinforcements as his state “responds to the ongoing crisis.”

“As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” said Governor Stitt. “Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation.”

Stitt’s office says they are joined by 12 other Republican governors in committing to helping at the border.

Those governors have announced they will be sending 1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 law enforcement personnel, according to his office.

