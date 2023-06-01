Gov. Stitt vetoes 2 tribal related bills

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed two bills focused on tribal-state agreements.

He vetoed both Senate Bill 26X, which would’ve extended the tobacco products excise compact until December 31 of 2024 and House Bill 1005X, which would’ve extended the motor vehicle licensing and registration compact between Oklahoma and Tribal nations until the same date.

In a veto message for both bills, which read nearly identical, the Governor said he “must veto it” due to, “a circumvention of the executive’s authority to negotiate compacts, and is not in the State’s best interests.”

Also adding that both bills are unconstitutional, citing the scope of compacts which are limited to the consideration of matters involving the appropriation of funds.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.