Isolated showers and storms through this evening, strong weather possible late tomorrow | 6/1 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A couple showers and light storms are meandering into western Texoma from the Texas Panhandle this morning, so in other news the same story we have seen the last week or so. In fact, another round of isolated showers and storms is expected to move in again with another disturbance from the Texas Panhandle later towards the evening hours. This system will feature the possibility for marginal severe weather for western counties, which includes strong winds, large hail, and most importantly, heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. Prior to that, there will be occasional pop-up hit/miss showers and storms during the daytime hours, though most will be dry. The sky today will feature a mix of sun & clouds, leaning a little more on the cloudier end. Highs in the mid/upper 80s will be on tap with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Once the rain from this evening dissipates, the early morning hours on Friday will be dry with clearing skies. Lows will get down to the mid 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Friday will start out dry for most under partly clouds skies until the middle of the day, when cloud coverage will gradually build to become nearly overcast by the end of the day. Temperatures will top out similar to today in the mid/upper 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. By the end of the afternoon as we transition into the evening hours, widespread showers and storms will sweep into Texoma from the west. This is expected to bring heavy rainfall, as a well as the chance for marginally severe thunderstorms. Localized flooding will be the main concern, but some strong winds and large hail are possible as well. So if you have any Friday night plans, make sure to bring that umbrella and raincoat.

Numerous showers and storms will continue on Saturday and Sunday, setting up for a wet weekend ahead that will feature yet again the risk of localized flooding each day. Between now and the end of the weekend, some in Texoma (especially western and northern counties) could see multiple inches of total rainfall. Other than the rain on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will be cooler in the low 80s.

Some drier weather will return early next week with temperatures rising back to the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

