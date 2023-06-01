Lifeguard shortage hurting Lawton Parks and Rec

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summer is here, and so is a national lifeguard shortage.

With lots of people hoping for fun in the sun, 7News reached out to Lawton Parks and Rec to see if the issue is happening here and the answer? Yes, but there’s a plan to fight it.

In a statement, Lawton’s Deputy Parks and Rec. Director Mitchell Dooley said they’ve had a few qualified people apply, but most aren’t certified lifeguards. He speculated the initial cost to become certified played a role since classes can cost up to $250.

He also named long hours and traditionally lower pay compared to other teen jobs as possible contributing factors.

To try and fight those issues the City says it’s now hiring lifeguards starting at $15 an hour. Dooley said this is much higher than in other areas and he hopes it will help the City attract and keep qualified lifeguards for the summer season...

