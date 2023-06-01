Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow | 5/31PM
In a release, officials say Specialist Luke Thomas Rhoades was found unresponsive in his...
Fort Sill soldier found dead after welfare check
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident
Recently filed court documents allege 41-year-old Michael Marlow was involved in a head-on...
Cotton Co. man charged with manslaughter

Latest News

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
White House says Biden is ‘fine’ after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation
Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in...
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during an event at Capitol in Washington, July 20,...
Man pleads guilty to assaulting Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in DC apartment building
This booking image provided by Adams County, Ill., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of...
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Bliefnick found guilty in wife’s killing
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’