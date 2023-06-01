Expert Connections
New security precautions going into effect for Lawton City Hall

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New security precautions are set to go into effect at Lawton’s City Hall.

Starting June 5, anyone entering the building will need to go through a metal detector at the main entrance.

This complements the security cameras that have been installed at the building.

Visitors will not be allowed to bring dangerous items - like knives or firearms - into the building. Though they will not be confiscated, people will be asked to leave the items in their vehicle before entering.

City officials said these new precautions will allow them to make a safer environment at City Hall.

